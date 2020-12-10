Iowa man sentenced on production of child pornography charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A Des Moines man has been sentenced to prison for production of child pornography.

Officials on Thursday announced the arrest of 52-year-old Joseph Lee Fultz, of Des Moines, who has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

He was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term and comply with sex offender registry requirements.

An investigation began in May 2019 when the Des Moines Police Department received a report that Fultz produced child pornography of four minors under the age of 10 while they were under his care.

Police executed a search warrant at his home and say they took his computers and electronic devices. Officials say an investigation showed Fultz produced and possessed child pornography of four minors, along with two other children, including an infant.

All six children were located and identified.

The matter was investigated by the police department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.