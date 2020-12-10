Advertisement

Iowa officials report 2,246 new coronavirus cases, 99 more deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,246 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 99 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 251,028 cases, with a positivity rate of 15.6% and 3,120 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,268,077 have been tested and 177,800 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 863 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Of those patients, 124 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 189 were in the intensive care unit and 114 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday

Latest News

Fire chief: 1 dead, 5 injured in Waterloo townhouse fire
Michael Anthony Kelsey, who also has an alias of Michael Hernandez, has been listed as wanted...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender
Police in Davenport say they have investigated over 170 tips regarding the disappearance of...
Davenport police ‘diligently working’ to finding Breasia Terrell
Monmouth College receives grant to administer COVID-19 tests