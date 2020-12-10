Iowa officials report 2,246 new coronavirus cases, 99 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,246 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 99 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 251,028 cases, with a positivity rate of 15.6% and 3,120 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,268,077 have been tested and 177,800 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 863 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Of those patients, 124 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 189 were in the intensive care unit and 114 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.