Iowa to certify Electoral College votes on Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s six presidential electors will meet on Monday, Dec. 14 at the State Capitol to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States.

Governor Kim Reynolds will preside over the meeting starting at 10:30 a.m. and Secretary of State Paul Pate will distribute and collect the electors’ ballots.

Iowa law requires electors to cast ballots for the candidates who received the most votes in the state.

