Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, comes back for a second visit on Tuesday’s PSL and demos how to make multiple Kid-Friendly Holiday treats. All are so easy, you really don’t need recipes---although we do have the list of ingredients for the Holiday Cheese Trees below.

Watch the segment to get the info on how to get children involved with making Grape Grinches, Veggie Bagel Ornaments, and Holiday Cheese Trees. See the information listed below to register your kiddos to participate in a FREE Hy-Vee ZOOM Kids’ Cooking Class coming up on Wednesday, December 16th at 5 p.m.

Holiday Cheese Trees

Serves 8

All you need:

· 8 Hy-Vee pretzel sticks

· 8 Laughing Cow Creamy White Cheddar Cheese wedges

· ½ cup finely chopped fresh herbs, such as basil, thyme, and rosemary

· 1 tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper

All you do

1. Insert and secure pretzel stick at the wide base of cheese wedge.

Kids in the Hy-Vee Kitchen Class

Class will be held on December 16th at 5:00pm via Zoom.

Graham Cracker Gingerbread Houses, Banana Santas, and Hot Chocolate Stocking Stuffers are what the kids will be making-–all from the safe comfort of your own home. Register for this free Zoom class at this link:

If you have any questions, contact your local Hy-Vee dietitians.

