Advertisement

Kid-Friendly Holiday Treats

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, comes back for a second visit on Tuesday’s PSL and demos how to make multiple Kid-Friendly Holiday treats. All are so easy, you really don’t need recipes---although we do have the list of ingredients for the Holiday Cheese Trees below.

Watch the segment to get the info on how to get children involved with making Grape Grinches, Veggie Bagel Ornaments, and Holiday Cheese Trees. See the information listed below to register your kiddos to participate in a FREE Hy-Vee ZOOM Kids’ Cooking Class coming up on Wednesday, December 16th at 5 p.m.

Holiday Cheese Trees

Serves 8

All you need:

· 8 Hy-Vee pretzel sticks

· 8 Laughing Cow Creamy White Cheddar Cheese wedges

· ½ cup finely chopped fresh herbs, such as basil, thyme, and rosemary

· 1 tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper

All you do

1. Insert and secure pretzel stick at the wide base of cheese wedge.

Kids in the Hy-Vee Kitchen Class

Class will be held on December 16th at 5:00pm via Zoom.

Graham Cracker Gingerbread Houses, Banana Santas, and Hot Chocolate Stocking Stuffers are what the kids will be making-–all from the safe comfort of your own home. Register for this free Zoom class at this link:

https://hy-vee.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9s_x_PE2SAKv_tdz_oxnvQ

If you have any questions, contact your local Hy-Vee dietitians.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport

Latest News

Toys for Children with Special Needs
Toys for Children with Special Needs
Toys for Children with Special Needs
Toys For Children with Special Needs
Kids In The Kitchen Image
Kids In The Kitchen
Kid-Friendly Holiday Treats
Kid-Friendly Holiday Treats