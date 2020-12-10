MLB ends affiliation with Clinton Lumberkings & Burlington Bees

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On December 9th, 2020 the MLB officially ended their minor league affiliation contracts with teams all over the country. It was a move that was expected by the Burlington Bees and Clinton Lumberkings ever since last year. It was then the MLB announced they would cut affiliation contracts with 42 MiLB teams and both QC teams were on the list of teams expected to be cut. Now both teams search for other options but offer insightful hope for the future since they were prepared for the outcome.

WATCH the story to hear from Lumberkings GM Ted Tornow and Bees GM Kim Parker. They both promise to bring baseball to their communities in 2021. The only question is which league they will be playing it.

Ted Tornow - Lumberkings GM

“Major league baseball is going to basically take over everything. From Little League over on down to the big leagues. So independently as you might know, are going away. They’re going to be partners. There’s going to be associations whether loosely or development stages with major league baseball. So what we’re trying to do is find where what is the best niche for the Clinton lumber Kings baseball team to fit into.

