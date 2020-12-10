Advertisement

Monmouth College receives grant to administer COVID-19 tests

College plans to purchase 5,000 SHIELD Illinois tests
(Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Monmouth College announced it has received a grant to help the Monmouth-Warren County community have access to COVID-19 tests.

The college says it has received a $150,000 grant from the Community Health Foundation of Warren and Henderson Counties to purchase 5,000 SHIELD Illinois tests, which the College will help administer to the community for a nominal fee.

The COVID-19 testing will begin on campus in January. Once it is underway, tests will be available two days a week to any organization or person in Warren County.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, Monmouth College faculty, staff and students have pursued the twin goals of safeguarding each other’s health and delivering our educational experience as effectively as possible,” Monmouth President Clarence Wyatt said in a statement. “In the current climate of COVID-19, Monmouth College also realizes our duty to the city of Monmouth and to Warren County to do our part in the mitigation of the virus.

Wyatt said the testing will be used by the college for students and employees to prepare for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 25. The college will also provide surveillance testing of the campus community periodically throughout the semester.

“Providing rapid results in the case of a positive test for students or employees will allow Monmouth College to take swift action to reduce the spread of the virus,” Wyatt said. “We hope to identify infected individuals early and save lives by curbing the spread of COVID-19, while reducing productivity loss and prioritizing the wellbeing of our students, employees and members of the Monmouth-Warren County community as a whole.”

More information about the tests can be found on the college’s website.

