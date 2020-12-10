More Warm Sunshine Ahead

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The sunshine from earlier today was a welcome sight, bringing light and warmth into the region. Clear skies continue into this evening, followed by mostly sunny and mild conditions heading into Thursday. Once again, temperatures should range from the lower to middle 50′s. We then turn our attention to a storm system that has the potential to produce some accumulating snow heading into the weekend, Precipitation will start out as widespread rain on Friday, becoming mixed with snow Friday night, and possibly becoming all snow for parts of the region on Saturday. Timing, track, snowfall rates and accumulations are still being fine tuned, so this system will bear watching. Stay tuned to TV6 for the latest information on air and online.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Patchy fog possible late. Low: 32°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny skies. High: 54°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely during the day. High: 43°.

