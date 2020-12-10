Advertisement

Pope’s Midnight Mass to start early to respect COVID curfew

Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will celebrate Midnight Mass earlier than usual to comply with Italy’s anti-coronavirus curfew and will deliver his Christmas and New Year’s blessings in ways that aim to prevent crowds from forming.

The Vatican on Thursday released the pope’s COVID-19 Christmas liturgical schedule.

It said the pope’s Dec. 24 Mass — which for years hasn’t been celebrated at midnight at all but at 9:30 p.m. to spare pontiffs from the late hour — will begin instead at 7:30 p.m. this year.

Italy has imposed a 10 p.m. nationwide curfew, as well as restaurant closures and other restrictions, to try to cut down on crowds forming following a surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths this fall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday

Latest News

The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.
Ben & Jerry’s partners with Colin Kaepernick for new ‘Change the Whirled’ flavor
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, show announces
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in August port explosion
Fire chief: 1 dead, 5 injured in Waterloo townhouse fire
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump announces Israel and Morocco to normalize relations