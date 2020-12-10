RICO COVID-19 deaths near 200; 120+ new cases announced

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Five additional deaths have been reported out of Rock Island County and health officials say this is due to COVID-19.

On Thursday health officials announced the new deaths; a man in his 90′s, a man in his 80′s, a woman in her 90′s and a woman in her 80′s. All of them were living in a long-term care facility. Another woman in her 80′s died at home.

The total number of deaths in the county due to COVID-19 is now at 192.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to the loved ones of these five Rock Island County residents,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Additionally, health officials announced 124 new cases of COVDI-19, bringing the county total to 9,522.

There are currently 76 patients in the hospital in Rock Island County.

The new cases are: 5 women in their 90s 7 women in their 80s 1 woman in her 70s 12 women in their 60s 14 women in their 50s 6 women in their 40s 7 women in their 30s 6 women in their 20s 2 women in their teens 1 girl younger than 13 2 men in their 90s 5 men in their 80s 5 men in their 70s 4 men in their 60s 6 men in their 50s 7 men in their 40s 8 men in their 30s 15 men in their 20s 4 men in their teens 4 boys in their teens 2 boys younger than 13 1 boy infant 1 or younger



No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

