Rock Island Fire Dept. explains why residents could see heavy layer of smoke Wednesday night
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department says there was a heavy layer of smoke hanging low over downtown Rock Island Wednesday night.
According to the fire department the smoke was from a single house fire near downtown. It stayed low due to the atmospheric conditions, but there is no hazard to downtown residents.
