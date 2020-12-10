Sunny & very warm today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Sunny and very warm temperatures are on the way today. Look for highs in the mid to upper 50s like yesterday. Please get out and enjoy it as both rain and snow will arrive on Friday. There are still some question marks as to the track of the system, but it looks like we will be mainly rain around here on Friday with it changing over to snow by Saturday morning. Snowfall amounts will generally be an inch or two in the QC, with highs amounts the more wests and northwest you go. Up to 6″ will be possible in the heavy wet snow band. Areas east and southeast of the QC will end up with an inch or less. Since the rain/snow line will be in our area any subtle shift in the track or the line will make a big difference on how much snow you get. These little shifts won’t be known until Saturday morning. Strong north winds will develop Saturday afternoon and dry air will help end the snow and cool off temps. We will feel like December on Sunday and much of next with highs only in the low 30s.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 58º. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouding up. Low: 32°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain and cooler. High: 41º.

