Tom Vilsack officially announced as President-elect Biden’s Secretary of Agriculture

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President-elect Joe Biden officially announced Tom Vilsack as his Secretary of Agriculture on Thursday.

The former Iowa governor served as the Secretary of Agriculture for all eight years of the Obama-Biden administration.

Senator Chuck Grassley approved of the selection saying, “I felt he did a good job the eight years that he was Secretary of Agriculture under Obama, and I would look forward to four more years of working with him.”

The announcement came alongside the announcements of Congresswoman Marcia Fudge as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Denis McDonough as Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Katherine Tai as U.S. Trade Representative, and Ambassador Susan Rice as Director of Domestic Policy Council.

In a news release, President-elect Biden released the following statement:

“This dedicated and distinguished group of public servants will bring the highest level of experience, compassion, and integrity to bear, solving problems and expanding possibilities for the American people in the face of steep challenges. The roles they will take on are where the rubber meets the road — where competent and crisis-tested governance can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives, enhancing the dignity, equity, security, and prosperity of the day-to-day lives of Americans. This is the right team for this moment in history, and I know that each of these leaders will hit the ground running on day one to take on the interconnected crises families are facing today.”

