Toys for Children with Special Needs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live, joins Paula on the couch to feature a toy gift idea that might be perfect for children with special needs. Play is a powerful gateway to meaningful learning and it is important to find the right sensory products to develop and reinforce skills, knowledge and behaviors that enhance quality of life.

Such a toy is featured from a company created by a speech pathologist, therapist, and mother that has been in business for over thirty years. These “soft” toys, made mostly with felt, really help kids with sensory issues. Watch the segment to learn more about “My Little Farm”. Soft Felt Toys also has similar toy sets like a “playhouse”. This toy is considered appropriate for children 3+years old. The link to the website is below. See more at the company’s Facebook page embed below, as well.

Find out more at SmartFeltToys.com

Thinking about a gift for the 3+ in your life? Check out this article about us from Babytoboomer.com Posted by SmartFelt Toys on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.