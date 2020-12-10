Advertisement

Unemployment claims increase in Iowa following Thanksgiving

Iowa Workforce Development says the increase was expected
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties)...
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties) was 5.1% in August 2020.(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reported 10,747 Iowans filed initial unemployment claims from November 29 to December 5.

That’s an increase of 5,390 from last week’s adjusted numbers, but IWD says an increase was expected.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims increased in Iowa last week by 9,409 from the previous week. That makes a total of 43,121 continuing weekly unemployment claims.

IWD said the increase in initial and continuing claims was primarily due to construction and manufacturing claims from Thanksgiving week.

An increasing percentage of people in Iowa have indicated to IWD that their unemployment claims are not related to COVID-19. Last week nearly 59.3 percent of claimants indicated the claims were not COVID-related. That’s an increase from the 53.2 percent from the week before.

IWD reports November through February are typically the months that see the most unemployment claims due to seasonal layoffs in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing.

Unemployment claims were up across the country last week to 853,000.

For more information on this week’s data in Iowa, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport

Latest News

Monmouth College receives grant to administer COVID-19 tests
(MGN)
COVID-19 testing site coming to Whiteside County
(KCRG-TV9)
Iowa State Penitentiary inmate assaults three correctional officers
The Rock Island Fire Department shared this picture on Facebook saying of a heavy layer of...
Rock Island Fire Dept. explains why residents could see heavy layer of smoke Wednesday night