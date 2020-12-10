University of Iowa prepares for COVID-19 vaccine next week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon for frontline health care workers at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as early as next week.

The hospital expects to get around 1,000 vaccines next week.

The hospital’s CEO says distribution will be at the main hospital campus to preserve supply.

“Unlike the flu vaccine which can be done on a very decentralized basis, we’re going to do it on a very centralized basis to make sure we are efficient. The vaccine itself will require a lot of communication to make sure there isn’t any wastage,” says UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran.

First in line at the hospital are frontline workers.

“Starting with physicians, mid-level providers, nurses, therapists, all the way down to the housekeepers that work in these units. It’s an integrated team that is going to be prioritized first,” says Gunasekaran.

UIHC employees will not be required to get the vaccine.

Although news of distributing a vaccine for workers is promising, he says now is not the time to ease safety precautions for those workers who get vaccinated and those who are not yet.

Dr. Patricia Winokur, Principal Investigator for University of Iowa’s Pfizer clinical trial says, “People really still need to be very careful. We’re not going to have enough vaccine available quickly enough to start releasing the usual recommendations of wearing masks and washing hands and social distancing.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.