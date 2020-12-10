Advertisement

University of Iowa prepares for COVID-19 vaccine next week

By Marci Clark
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon for frontline health care workers at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as early as next week.

The hospital expects to get around 1,000 vaccines next week.

The hospital’s CEO says distribution will be at the main hospital campus to preserve supply.

“Unlike the flu vaccine which can be done on a very decentralized basis, we’re going to do it on a very centralized basis to make sure we are efficient. The vaccine itself will require a lot of communication to make sure there isn’t any wastage,” says UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran.

First in line at the hospital are frontline workers.

“Starting with physicians, mid-level providers, nurses, therapists, all the way down to the housekeepers that work in these units. It’s an integrated team that is going to be prioritized first,” says Gunasekaran.

UIHC employees will not be required to get the vaccine.

Although news of distributing a vaccine for workers is promising, he says now is not the time to ease safety precautions for those workers who get vaccinated and those who are not yet.

Dr. Patricia Winokur, Principal Investigator for University of Iowa’s Pfizer clinical trial says, “People really still need to be very careful. We’re not going to have enough vaccine available quickly enough to start releasing the usual recommendations of wearing masks and washing hands and social distancing.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport
Any shift in the track of the system will impact the snowfall forecast.
Rain changes over to snow Friday into Saturday

Latest News

Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. (IlliniGradResearch / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.5, ...
WIU Announces Fall 2020 College, Departmental, Honors Scholars
Davenport schools announce return to hybrid schedule
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois officials report 11,101 new coronavirus cases, 196 more deaths Thursday
Becoming windy Saturday afternoon.
Winter storm takes aim just NW of the QC Friday into Saturday