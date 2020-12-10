Winter storm takes aim just NW of the QC Friday into Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A winter storm will take place in or near the TV6 viewing area starting on Friday. There are still some question marks as to the track of the system, but it looks like we will be mainly rain around here on Friday with it changing over to snow by Saturday morning. Snowfall amounts will generally be an inch or two in the QC, with highs amounts the more west and northwest you go. Up to 6″ will be possible in the heavy wet snow band.

Snow starts up Friday night (KWQC)

QC sees snow, but heavier amounts near Iowa City. (KWQC)

Areas east and southeast of the QC will end up with an inch or less. Since the rain/snow line will be in our area any subtle shift in the track or the line will make a big difference on how much snow you get. These little shifts won’t be known until Saturday morning. Strong north winds will develop Saturday afternoon and dry air will help end the snow and cool off temps. We will feel like December on Sunday and much of next with highs only in the low 30s.