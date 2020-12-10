WIU Announces Fall 2020 College, Departmental, Honors Scholars

MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. –

Six students graduating from Western Illinois University at the end of the Fall 2020 semester have received the highest recognition from their colleges for their overall academic excellence by being named a College Scholar, according to a press release from the school.

The Fall 2020 Commencement and Scholars ceremonies, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremonies will be launched by college on WIU’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 10 a.m. Dec. 19.

Faculty in each of the University’s four academic colleges; the Center for Global Studies and the Centennial Honors College select a graduating senior as the college’s outstanding student. The following list of selected students have satisfied the criteria of excellence established by their individual academic college’s faculty members.

College of Arts and Sciences Scholar is Michael Viti (New Cumberland, PA) graduates with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude. He is also the Chemistry Departmental Scholar.

College of Business and Technology Scholar is Amy Johnson (Cambridge, IL) graduates with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude. She is also the Agriculture Departmental Scholar and a Centennial Honors Scholar.

College of Education and Human Services Scholar is Cynthia Peterson-Castro (East Moline, IL) graduates with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She is also the School of Education Departmental Scholar.

College of Fine Arts and Communication Scholar is Morgan Ann-Marie Miller (Geneseo, IL) graduates with a bachelor’s degree in music education, with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude. She is also the Music Education Departmental Scholar and a Centennial Honors Scholar.

Center for Global Studies Scholar is Amy Everetts (Davenport, IA) graduates with a bachelor’s degree in general studies. She is also the Global Studies Departmental Scholar.

Centennial Honors College Scholar is Laura Warner (Sherrard, IL) graduates with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art education, with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude. She is also the Art and Design Departmental Scholar and a Centennial Honors Scholar.

