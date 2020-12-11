After warmth, now cooler

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - It was a warm afternoon with temperatures well into the 50s and low 60s! Now with a cold front moving through tonight, we will see changes. First, overnight we will see an increase in clouds. By the time we begin the morning commute Friday, some of us will run into rain showers. Into the afternoon there will be more widespread showers with a better chance to see a rain/snow mix or full snow showers to the northwest of the Quad Cities. Rainfall amounts by the end of Friday from the Quad Cities southeast could reach 0.50″. Overnight and into early Saturday is when show showers will reach farther south to the Quad Cities. Snowfall totals near the Quad Cities will be around an inch, but to the northwest totals will be higher. Later into Friday when the system comes closer to our area is when it will be easier to see how much snow could fall and where. During Saturday winds will be at 10-20 MPH from the northwest, dropping our temperatures to the 30s for much of the day. Starting Sunday on is when we will be feeling like December again, with mornings in the 20s and highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 33°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain, cooler. High: 40º. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Turning to snow showers. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

