Advertisement

After warmth, now cooler

Rain changing to snow Friday into Saturday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - It was a warm afternoon with temperatures well into the 50s and low 60s! Now with a cold front moving through tonight, we will see changes. First, overnight we will see an increase in clouds. By the time we begin the morning commute Friday, some of us will run into rain showers. Into the afternoon there will be more widespread showers with a better chance to see a rain/snow mix or full snow showers to the northwest of the Quad Cities. Rainfall amounts by the end of Friday from the Quad Cities southeast could reach 0.50″. Overnight and into early Saturday is when show showers will reach farther south to the Quad Cities. Snowfall totals near the Quad Cities will be around an inch, but to the northwest totals will be higher. Later into Friday when the system comes closer to our area is when it will be easier to see how much snow could fall and where. During Saturday winds will be at 10-20 MPH from the northwest, dropping our temperatures to the 30s for much of the day. Starting Sunday on is when we will be feeling like December again, with mornings in the 20s and highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 33°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain, cooler. High: 40º. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Turning to snow showers. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Becoming windy Saturday afternoon.
Winter storm takes aim just NW of the QC Friday into Saturday
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport

Latest News

Headlines QC
Rain/Snow Friday Sat
Sloppy roads NW of the QC
Sunny & very warm today
Rain Friday
Big changes heading our way on Friday
Rain changing to snow by Saturday