‘Carry On’ and ‘EastEnders’ star Barbara Windsor dies at 83

In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, British actress Barbara Windsor, center, meets British Prime...
In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, British actress Barbara Windsor, center, meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with her husband Scott Mitchell, left, in 10 Downing Street, London, to promote Dementia Care. Windsor, whose seven-decade career ranged from cheeky film comedies to the soap opera “EastEnders” has died, her husband said. She was 83 and had dementia.(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — British actress Barbara Windsor, whose seven-decade career ranged from cheeky film comedies to the soap opera “EastEnders,” has died. She was 83.

Husband Scott Mitchell said Windsor died at a care home in London on Thursday. from Alzheimer’s disease.

She had been diagnosed with the form of dementia in 2014.

Born in London in 1937, Windsor was best known as a star of the bawdy “Carry On” comedies in the 1960s and 70s, and as matriarch Peggy Mitchell in the soap opera “EastEnders” between 1994 and 2016.

Windsor was made a dame, the female equivalent of a knight, by the queen in 2016 for services to entertainment and for her work raising awareness about dementia.

