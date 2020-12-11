Advertisement

Central DeWitt hosts wrestling Triangular with Assumption & Pleasant Valley

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Central DeWitt Sabers hosted a wrestling Triangular in a MAC Conference matchup. The Assumption Knights and Pleasant Valley Spartans were the visiting teams and the Knights came out as the top team. They beat Pleasant Valley 48-27 and beat Central DeWitt 46-29.

WATCH to see highlights from PV vs Assumption & PV vs Central DeWitt

