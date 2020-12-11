Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With coronavirus cases surging and people taking extra precautions to disinfect, Clorox wipes are still in high demand.

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.

In an interview on Thursday night with NBC Nightly News, Clorox Chief Operating Officer Eric Reynolds said the wipes shortage could last until mid-2021.

Reynolds said the company is producing more wipes than ever, but the demand is staying incredibly high.

It’s the third time since the pandemic began that Clorox has pushed back the time frame for easing the nationwide shortage.

Reynolds said the company plans to up production by February.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Becoming windy Saturday afternoon.
Winter storm takes aim just NW of the QC Friday into Saturday
A Des Moines man has been sentenced to prison for production of child pornography. Officials on...
Iowa man sentenced on production of child pornography charges
Davenport schools announce return to hybrid schedule
U.S. Marshals apprehended Thadeus Gray in Phoenix, AZ. He was wanted by Rock Island Police over...
Suspect in Rock Island murder case apprehended
(KCRG-TV9)
Iowa State Penitentiary inmate assaults three correctional officers

Latest News

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 2,057 new coronavirus cases, 77 more deaths
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding the litigation concerning the 2020...
Gov. Reynolds: American people deserve ‘fair and transparent election’
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Obama reunion? Biden fills Cabinet with former WH leaders
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California