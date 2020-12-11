Davenport synagogue vandalized on Hanukkah

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On the first day of Hanukkah, Temple Emanuel was reportedly vandalized.

“John 8:44” was written near the entrance of the synagogue on Thursday’s early afternoon. Rabbi Linda Bertenthal describes the biblical citation as “hateful language in this context:

Rabbi Bertenthal says the biblical citation accuses them of being the spawn of satan. She believes anti-semitism continues to be a problem nationally and within the Quad Cities, “this is not what we wanted for Hanukkah. We know that the great majority of the people in the Quad Cities stand together against all acts of hate. We know that our Christian and Muslim friends, and all of our ethical atheist friends, we know that the community stands with us against this. But it’s still deeply upsetting. Oddly appropriate to the holiday but in a painful way.”

Davenport Police a report has been filed and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officials or submit a tip through CrimeStoppers.

