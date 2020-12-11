Advertisement

Davenport synagogue vandalized on Hanukkah

Temple Emanuel in Davenport had a biblical citation spray-painted on the entrance, something...
Temple Emanuel in Davenport had a biblical citation spray-painted on the entrance, something Rabbi Linda Bertenthal describes as "hateful language."(Rabbi Linda Bertenthal)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On the first day of Hanukkah, Temple Emanuel was reportedly vandalized.

“John 8:44” was written near the entrance of the synagogue on Thursday’s early afternoon. Rabbi Linda Bertenthal describes the biblical citation as “hateful language in this context:

Rabbi Bertenthal says the biblical citation accuses them of being the spawn of satan. She believes anti-semitism continues to be a problem nationally and within the Quad Cities, “this is not what we wanted for Hanukkah. We know that the great majority of the people in the Quad Cities stand together against all acts of hate. We know that our Christian and Muslim friends, and all of our ethical atheist friends, we know that the community stands with us against this. But it’s still deeply upsetting. Oddly appropriate to the holiday but in a painful way.”

Davenport Police a report has been filed and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officials or submit a tip through CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Becoming windy Saturday afternoon.
Winter storm takes aim just NW of the QC Friday into Saturday
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine's...
Kim Reynolds releases statement after emergency approval of Pfizer vaccine
Muscatine Parks & Rec. introduce interactive holiday lights map
Muscatine Parks & Recreation release “Interactive Christmas Light Map”
Temple Emanuel in Davenport had a biblical citation spray-painted on the entrance, something...
Davenport synagogue vandalized on Hanukkah
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe? Augustana epidemiologist weighs in
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe? Augustana epidemiologist separates fact from fiction