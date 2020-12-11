Advertisement

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges receives grant to help nursing students impacted by pandemic

MGN/Wiki Commons: Nursing Photo
MGN/Wiki Commons: Nursing Photo(KALB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announced it is receiving a grant to help nursing students impacted by the pandemic.

The $20,000 grant comes from the Ellucian’s PATH (Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving and Hope) Scholarship. EICC is one of 25 colleges recently selected to receive this grant.

The grant will support nursing students who are currently enrolled but, due to the pandemic, experienced delays in finishing their coursework. These students were scheduled to take the NCLEX exam in early December. The PATH Scholarship will cover their costs of the NCLEX exam, the licensing fee and additional exam preparation.

“The scholarships will help them complete their programs, successfully pass the NCLEX exam and be gainfully employed in this time of great need,” said Naomi DeWinter, EICC’s Vice Chancellor for Student Development.

The NCLEX exam, also known as the National Council Licensure Examination, is a standardized test that every state regulatory board uses to determine if a candidate is ready to become licensed as a nurse. The scholarship also includes a small stipend to help students with costs related to taking the NCLEX review, which may include additional and unexpected childcare expenses, access to WiFi and other student-related costs.

“I feel honored to receive this,” recipient Cierra Millbrook said. “Thank you for the decision to contribute this grant to nursing students. We have all worked so hard. This will help me achieve my future success as a registered nurse so I can help fight this pandemic.”

Ellucian has pledged an initial $1 million to the scholarship fund and distributed $500,000 to community and technical colleges across the country in November.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offers a number of healthcare programs, including Certified Nurse Aid, Licensed Practical Nursing and Registered Nursing. For more information visit the college’s website.

