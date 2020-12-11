Fight Illness with Food

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This is another in the PSL series to inform viewers about how foods can be a huge part in our ability to boost our immune systems to prevent or fight off infections. Dr. Linda Jager, Functional Medicine Physician of Iowa Cancer Specialists in Davenport, and nutritionist, Dr. Teresa Pangan are PSL guests to would like to share how foods can either be an enemy or ally to our immune system. This segment highlights a list of the following:

TEN IMMUNE BOOSTERS TO HAVE ON HAND

Canned Red Peppers

Canned Tomatoes

Canned Salmon

Chickpeas

Flax Seed (ground before consuming)

Green Tea

Frozen Peas & Carrots

Frozen Blueberries

Oats

