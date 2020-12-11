Advertisement

Fight Illness with Food

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This is another in the PSL series to inform viewers about how foods can be a huge part in our ability to boost our immune systems to prevent or fight off infections. Dr. Linda Jager, Functional Medicine Physician of Iowa Cancer Specialists in Davenport, and nutritionist, Dr. Teresa Pangan are PSL guests to would like to share how foods can either be an enemy or ally to our immune system. This segment highlights a list of the following:

TEN IMMUNE BOOSTERS TO HAVE ON HAND

  • Canned Red Peppers
  • Canned Tomatoes
  • Canned Salmon
  • Chickpeas
  • Flax Seed (ground before consuming)
  • Green Tea
  • Frozen Peas & Carrots
  • Frozen Blueberries
  • Oats

Iowa Cancer Specialists / 1750 E. 53rd Street / Davenport, IA 52807 / Phone: 563-345-4325

Dr. Teresa Pagan website contact page / Phone: 469-667-0000

