Gift Ideas for Foodies

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stephanie Godke is back on PSL to present a fantastic array of gift ideas for the foodies in your circle of friends and family. “Chef Steph” is at a Quad Cities business that is always FULL of so many lovely gift items and ideas for any time of the year: Wallace’s Garden Center!

Watch the segment to get recommendations for useful gadgets, cookbooks, or other kitchen related-items that you may have overlooked or never had cross your mind as gift possibilities.

Wallace’s Garden Center / 2605 Devils Glen Rd / Bettendorf, Iowa / 563-332-4711

Don't forget to use your TapOnIt deal for holiday decor and unique gifts.

Posted by Wallaces Garden Center on Monday, December 7, 2020

