Gov. Reynolds: American people deserve ‘fair and transparent election’

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding the litigation concerning the 2020 election.

On Thursday the governor said she has denied Attorney General Tom Miller’s request to join “an amicus brief that supports the defendants in the Texas lawsuit.”

You can read the governor’s statement in full below.

”I have denied Attorney General Tom Miller’s request to join an amicus brief that supports the defendants in the Texas lawsuit. While not given the opportunity, I would have requested that Iowa officially join in support of the lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General. As I have said all along, President Trump, his campaign, and supporters have every right to pursue lawful, legal actions in the courts. The American people deserve a fair and transparent election.”

