Great Gift Idea for the Cereal Lover

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of PSL (and cereal fan) is featured on the show with a unique gift idea called The CrunchCup. It’s a practical, yet unique, product that a cereal lover of any age could appreciate---especially those on the go! Say goodbye to soggy cereal....this cup keeps it crunchy (because it is separated from milk).

Watch the segment to fully grasp why this is something to consider! Orders by December 15th should arrive in time for Christmas.

The CrunchCup website

My emotional support snack 😻 #repost @foodie_v

Posted by The CrunchCup on Monday, November 30, 2020

Fight Illness with Food
