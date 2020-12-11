Advertisement

Henry-Stark County Health Dept. retracts Tier 3 revisions, will follow state guidelines

Previously announced they would allow indoor dining
The Henry-Stark Co. Health Dept. has walked back a revision to their Tier 3 mitigations that would have allowed bars and restaurants to be open.(Henry-Stark County Health Dept., KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY Co., Illinois (KWQC) -

After consulting with the Henry County State Attorney’s Office the Henry-Stark County Health Department and Henry County Office of Emergency Management has retracted a previous statement on Wednesday, December 9th saying they would allow indoor dining at bars and restaurants.

According to a statement, the health department will not make any further changes to their current policy and are encouraging all in Henry and Stark Counties to follow Illinois’ Tier 3 guidelines. The new policy was set to take place on December 11th and would have allowed bars and restaurants in Henry and Stark Counties to operate at a maximum of 25% capacity for indoor dining, however with the retraction the changes will not take place.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked yesterday in his daily presser specifically about the new policy to which he replied, “local public health officials are trying their best to manage in these extraordinary circumstances in these unprecedented times and they’re doing the best they can without having elected officials who don’t know much about public health themselves interfere with what’s best for public health of people who live in those counties. So I just discourage elected officials from exercising that kind of political influence.”

You can view the Henry-Stark County Health Departments current guidelines on their website.

