Illinois reports 45k+ new cases this week, death toll surpasses 14k

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Since Monday, health officials in Illinois have announced over 45,000 new cases of COVID-19.

On Friday health officials announced 9,420 new cases, bringing the state total to 832,951 confirmed cases.

Additionally, health officials announced 190 new deaths, bringing the state total to 14,050 deaths.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday announced they are seeing a hospitalization decline, however, the current numbers remain higher than the Spring season’s peak.

“I’m glad to say that we have seen some early improvement in our COVID-19 leading indicators,” Governor Pritzker said. “But we’re not out of the Thanksgiving surge period yet. We still have hundreds more Illinoisans in the hospital fighting COVID-19 than we did at our spring peak.”

Gov. Pritzker will address the state on Friday and that is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 832,951 cases, including 14,050 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,448 specimens for a total 11,586,296. As of last night, 5,141 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 4 – December 10, 2020 is 9.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 4 – December 10, 2020 is 11.1%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

