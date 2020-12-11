Illinois State Fair announces grandstand acts for 2021, introduces Jumbo Pass

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Fair announced seven confirmed Illinois Lottery Grandstand acts for 2021. This is the first time the fair has announced and gone on-sale with grandstand acts prior to the new year.

Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

The fair also announced it is introducing the Jumbo Pass. Officials say it will give fairgoers access to everything the Mega Pass has to offer, but with the added bonus of unlimited rides on a fan favorite, the Giant Slide.

Mega and Jumbo Passes will be available for purchase throughout the fair.

The fair released the following information about the grandstand acts:

Veterans Day at the fair will feature an artist who is no stranger to performing for our troops. Toby Keith takes the stage on Sunday, August 15. Keith has gone on 11 USO Tours and entertained nearly 256,000 troops in 18 countries. Craig Morgan will open for the two-time Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year.

On Tuesday, August 17, Chris Young will take the stage for Agriculture Day. The “Raised on Country” singer and songwriter will be accompanied by Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith.

Coming straight off her Female Artist of the Year nomination at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kylie Morgan will play the grandstand on Friday, August 20.

Saturday, August 14 the sounds coming from the grandstand will change from harmonious melodies to roars of laughter when Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings his comedy to the Illinois State Fair. The star of I’m Not Fat…I’m Fluffy and Hot and Fluffy will entertain the whole family.

The grandstand will be rocking for two nights when Badflower and George Thorogood take the grandstand stage. Since their emergence in 2014, Badflower has shared the stage with the likes of Cage the Elephant, Soundgarden and Ghost. They will be on the grandstand stage Thursday, August 19. George Thorogood has been generating hit songs since 1975. The Good to be Bad Tour will bring along 38 Special to the party on Sunday, August 22.

The Traveling Salvation Show will return in 2021, after entertaining crowds with the sounds of Neil Diamond in 2019. This up-tempo, rock-oriented tribute to the legendary singer will have you dancing and singing along to all of Diamond’s classic hits. The free show will be Monday, August 16.

“We are excited about this year’s Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “Our goal is to have entertainment for everyone and this diverse lineup accomplishes that goal. We will have more to announce soon to give us even more to be excited for in 2021.”

In addition to a fantastic grandstand lineup, fairgoers will now have the option of buying premium tickets in our new seating area called The Blue Ribbon Zone. The price of this ticket includes a seat at a high-top table with accompanying bar stool, finger foods served to ticketholders prior to the concert, and a designated waitstaff at your service throughout the show.

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting December 15 at Ticketmaster.com.

More information can be found on the Illinois State Fair website.

