Iowa officials report 2,057 new coronavirus cases, 77 more deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,057 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 77 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 253,085 cases and 3,197 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,273,664 have been tested and 183,213 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 833 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Friday. Of those patients, 128 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 175 were in the intensive care unit and 97 were on ventilators.

