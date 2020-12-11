Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe? Augustana epidemiologist separates fact from fiction

(KWQC) -

The long and dark tunnel of the pandemic is now showing glimmers of normalcy with a COVID-19 vaccine coming to the QCA within days.

The FDA is meeting to discuss granting an Emergency Use Authorization.

“What that means is that we can administer the vaccine as soon as it receives clearance,” says Augustana epidemiologist Rebecca Heick.

The vaccine was produced in just months, worrying some on how safe it can be. Heick says although it was a fast timeline, it is no cause for alarm.

“This process has been moved as quickly as is safely possible,” she says.

So why is the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine that was produced in just months much higher than the flu vaccine?

“Because we’re not guessing. We have the genetic code for SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19] and it does not mutate rapidly, so that’s not an issue for us. With the flu’s rapid mutation, having to use probabilities to kind of predict which strains we need to put into next year’s vaccine, they’re two very different processes,” she says.

Heick also debunked several myths about the COVID-19 vaccine. She says the following are true about the vaccine.

There are no fetal cells involved. The injection is fully lab produced.

The vaccine was not produced too quickly to be effective or safe.

The COVID vaccine will not make you sick with COVID.

You may have a mild reaction to the vaccine but serious side effects are rare.

Although news of a vaccine is exciting, she says it’s like bringing a garden hose to a house fire.

“This vaccine is the garden hose. But right now we are not a small fire in one corner of the room. Our country is like a house fully engulfed right now. That garden hose is going to be used continuously, we’re going to start vaccinating and continue to vaccinate to try to slow that burn down.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.