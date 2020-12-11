Kim Reynolds releases statement after emergency approval of Pfizer vaccine
After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed “emergency use” of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, and awaiting an expected approval from the FDA, Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding the decision:
Gov. Reynolds statement also stated that it’s important for Iowans to continue to follow safety protocols until vaccines are widely available.
In a press briefing yesterday, Reynolds stated that they expect Iowa to begin distributing vaccines by December 28th, and they will go primarily to hospital and long-term healthcare workers. She also extended the state’s Emergency Disaster proclamation to run until December 16th.
