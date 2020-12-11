Kim Reynolds releases statement after emergency approval of Pfizer vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -

After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed “emergency use” of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, and awaiting an expected approval from the FDA, Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding the decision:

“The FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine is great news for the state of Iowa and the entire country, and will allow us to move forward in our recovery from COVID-19 with even greater certainty. Because of our proactive planning, our state is ready to receive shipments and quickly distribute them so that our health care workforce and long-term care residents will be vaccinated first.”

Gov. Reynolds statement also stated that it’s important for Iowans to continue to follow safety protocols until vaccines are widely available.

In a press briefing yesterday, Reynolds stated that they expect Iowa to begin distributing vaccines by December 28th, and they will go primarily to hospital and long-term healthcare workers. She also extended the state’s Emergency Disaster proclamation to run until December 16th.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.