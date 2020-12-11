Advertisement

Kim Reynolds releases statement after emergency approval of Pfizer vaccine

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine's...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine's endorsement for emergency use from the FDA.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -

After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed “emergency use” of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, and awaiting an expected approval from the FDA, Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding the decision:

Gov. Reynolds statement also stated that it’s important for Iowans to continue to follow safety protocols until vaccines are widely available.

In a press briefing yesterday, Reynolds stated that they expect Iowa to begin distributing vaccines by December 28th, and they will go primarily to hospital and long-term healthcare workers. She also extended the state’s Emergency Disaster proclamation to run until December 16th.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best time will be from 11PM to 5AM
Northern Lights possible in our area tonight and Thursday night
Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Becoming windy Saturday afternoon.
Winter storm takes aim just NW of the QC Friday into Saturday
Hy-Vee will be offering rapid antigen testing at over 40 of its locations throughout the...
Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at select locations
A driver is okay after a crash on 4th and Pershing in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle hits bridge, causing it to overturn in Davenport

Latest News

Temple Emanuel in Davenport had a biblical citation spray-painted on the entrance, something...
Davenport synagogue vandalized on Hanukkah
Muscatine Parks & Rec. introduce interactive holiday lights map
Muscatine Parks & Recreation release “Interactive Christmas Light Map”
Temple Emanuel in Davenport had a biblical citation spray-painted on the entrance, something...
Davenport synagogue vandalized on Hanukkah
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe? Augustana epidemiologist weighs in
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe? Augustana epidemiologist separates fact from fiction