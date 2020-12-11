Advertisement

Knoxville sisters buy Christmas gifts for other kids by collecting scrap metal

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two sisters from Knoxville, Illinois wanted to help earn some money to buy Christmas gifts for children on the Salvation Army Angel Tree, as well as Knox County foster children.

The two sisters decided to collect scrap metal to earn the money.

“My dad and I went to the scrap yard one time,” Baylie Mayfield said. “Ever since I have been kind of interested in the whole process and the money you get after working hard. And then I had the idea to give it to kids on the Angel Tree.”

“We were glad to encourage her and support her and thought it was a great opportunity to spend some time together and get out of the house and it all goes for a great cause,” Baylie’s dad Eric Mayfield said. “We’ve really been doing everything we can to encourage her and work with her. It’s been a great experience.”

The girls have earned enough to purchase gifts for more than 20 children.

