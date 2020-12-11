Advertisement

More Gift Ideas for Foodies

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stephanie Godke is back for a second segment on Thursday’s PSL to present a fantastic array of gift ideas for the foodies in your circle of friends and family. “Chef Steph” is at a Quad Cities business that is always FULL of so many lovely gift items and ideas for any time of the year: Wallace’s Garden Center!

Watch the segment to get recommendations for other useful gadgets, cookbooks, or other kitchen related-items that you may have overlooked or never had cross your mind as gift possibilities. Check out the scarf the chef is wearing....because it can also double as a hot pad! Godke also highlights some of the humorous products available that relate to folks that enjoy cocktails or craft beers.

Wallace’s Garden Center / 2605 Devils Glen Rd / Bettendorf, Iowa / 563-332-4711

