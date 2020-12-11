Muscatine council approves curbside pickup parking for downtown

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - In a 7-0 vote, the Muscatine city council gave the go ahead for downtown restaurants to designate a space for curbside pickup parking. In a downtown area, where parking can be at a premium, the over a dozen restaurants in Muscatine’s business district will be able to set aside a parking place for customers to use for easy access in and out. The city and the chamber of commerce worked together on the ordinance. The new parking spaces will be able to be used through August of next year.

