Advertisement

Muscatine fire department receives new self-contained breathing apparatus air packs

Officials with the Muscatine Fire Department have been working on assembling over 40 new...
Officials with the Muscatine Fire Department have been working on assembling over 40 new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air packs.(City of Muscatine, KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Muscatine Fire Department have been working on assembling over 40 new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air packs.

The department has already begun training with the new equipment.

In a release, officials say the air packs were purchased after the city council approved a grant that was awarded to the fire department. This was given to them so they could purchase 41 new SCBA on August 20, 2020.

The department was notified on August 12 they had been awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant for $260,909.90. The grant allowed the department to purchase the air packs with the city’s share being $26,090.91.

You can read more from the release below.

“The current stock of SCBA used by the fire department was purchased in 2001 with an Assistance to Firefighters Grant. Those packs are useable but out of date with current technology and with the devices used by other mutual aid departments. The old packs are also much harder to maintain since parts are no longer being produced.

The Fire Department had been trying to secure a grant for the last several years to help pay for the new apparatus but was unsuccessful in the highly competitive grant market until this year.

The department had budgeted $212,500 to replace 20 of the 42 SCBA’s with another 20 to be included in the 2021/2022 budget if grants were not available.

Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer wrote the latest grant application submitted under the Grant Programs Directorate’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grants program of the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) in the United States Department of Homeland Security.

FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant provides funding for the essentials that firefighters and first responders need to be safe and effective on the job.”

Muscatine Fire Department staff have been busy assembling over 40 new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air...

Posted by City of Muscatine, Iowa - City Government on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Becoming windy Saturday afternoon.
Winter storm takes aim just NW of the QC Friday into Saturday
Temple Emanuel in Davenport had a biblical citation spray-painted on the entrance, something...
Davenport synagogue vandalized on Hanukkah
A Des Moines man has been sentenced to prison for production of child pornography. Officials on...
Iowa man sentenced on production of child pornography charges
U.S. Marshals apprehended Thadeus Gray in Phoenix, AZ. He was wanted by Rock Island Police over...
Suspect in Rock Island murder case apprehended
Davenport schools announce return to hybrid schedule

Latest News

TV6 investigates Darby Sparks looks into the COVID-19 problems in Iowa prisons and jails as...
TV6 Investigates: COVID-19 in Iowa jails and prisons
The Canadian Pacific holiday train makes a stop in 2017 (Photo provided by Canadian Pacific)
Canadian Pacific cancels 2020 Holiday Train; will host virtual concert
TV6 investigates Darby Sparks looks into the COVID-19 problems in Iowa prisons and jails as...
TV6 Investigates: COVID-19 in Iowa jails and prisons
Since Monday, health officials in Illinois have announced over 45,000 new cases of COVID-19.
Illinois reports 45k+ new cases this week, death toll surpasses 14k