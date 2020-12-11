Muscatine Parks & Recreation release “Interactive Christmas Light Map”

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

If you’re in the Muscatine area, there’s now a tool you can use to find the best Christmas lights of the holiday season!

Muscatine Parks and Recreation introduced their new “Interactive Christmas Light Map” today. This map, available through the Muscatine Parks & Rec. website, is viewable on computer, tablet, and mobile devices. It will be updated throughout the holiday season.

The department is looking for residents help to fill out their map, so if you know of any light displays, they are asking you to submit the following to the Muscatine Parks and Recreation office at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov:

the street address

a description

a picture of the light or holiday display

