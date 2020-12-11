Officials: Driver crashes into Small Hands Big Hearts Daycare in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - No injuries were reported following an accident involving a daycare in Rock Island.

Just before 3 p.m. on Friday fire crews were called to Small Hands Big Hearts Daycare after a driver crashed into the building.

Fire officials tell TV6 the driver had experienced a medical emergency and was “temporarily incapacitated” before driving into the building.

The driver crashed into the office of the building.

Fire officials say there were 12 kids on the other side of the building and the office, where the crash happened, was empty at the time.

Officials estimate abut $40,000 in damages.

There was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials say the driver was treated and released and the passenger was not injured.

