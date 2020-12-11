Police: Stolen guns, drugs, found following shots fired incident in West Burlington

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people have been arrested in West Burlington following a shots fired incident.

Police say on Thursday, Dec. 10 just before 10:40 p.m., they were on patrol when they heard shots being fired. This was near the 200 block of Ballard Street.

Officials say responding officers found two people at the scene, three shell casings and narcotics on the ground.

Officers conducted a search warrant at a nearby home in the block and they say they found a wanted suspect, multiple stolen guns with ammo and narcotics.

As a result of the incident the following have been arrested and charged according to police.

33-year-old Gilbert Lee Ellis, of West Burlington Officials say he is being charged with seven counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of 3rd-degree theft, 4th-degree theft and maintaining a drug house.

31-year-old Jasmin Latise Holloman, of West Burlington Officials say she is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of 3rd-degree theft, 4th-degree theft, reckless use of a firearm and maintaining a drug house.

31-year-old Christopher Jerome Ellis, of West Burlington Officials say he’s being charged with probation violation, seven counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of 3rd-degree theft, 4th-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense.



The West Burlington Police Department was assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and the Burlington Police Department.

