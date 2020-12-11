Rock Island house fire injures firefighter Wednesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire Wednesday night in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Fire Department says his injuries are minor and he is expected to return to work soon.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The house was located in the Old Chicago neighborhood directly across the street from the Central Fire Station. Firefighters say a bystander knocked on the front door of the station to report the fire. This used to be a common way for people to report fires and still happens every so often.

The fire has been investigated and a cause has been determined. However, the fire department has not shared the cause as of Friday morning.

The Rock Island Fire Department shared more photos of the fire on Facebook.

