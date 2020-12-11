Advertisement

Safety tips for expected wintry weather in QCA

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quad Cities (KWQC) - December temperatures are expected to hit the Quad Cities, to stay prepared for the wintry weather here are a few tips.

Winter storms can bring cold temperatures, power failures, loss of communication services, and icy roads, so its good to keep an emergency car kit handy.

In it, include a portable charger, extra batteries, items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets.

To scrap off any show keep a windshield scraper or shovel.

A battery-powered radio with extra batteries, and flashlight with extra batteries in case your in a dark area.

Water and snack food is also a essential to keep.

A few more things to make sure of is to have the radiator system serviced or check the antifreeze level yourself with an antifreeze tester.

Replace windshield-wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture.

Now some Quad Citians may also need to shovel snow, so here are a few more tips to shovel safely.

It may be seen as a harmless household chore but according to the National Safety Council, nationwide, snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries a year.

  • Do not shovel after eating or while smoking
  • Take it slow and stretch out before you begin
  • Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it’s lighter
  • Push the snow rather than lifting it
  • If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel
  • Lift with your legs, not your back
  • Do not work to the point of exhaustion

Now in terms of snow blowers the NSC recommends:

  • If the blower jams, turn it off
  • Keep your hands away from the moving parts
  • Be aware of the carbon monoxide risk of running a snow blower in an enclosed space
  • Add fuel outdoors, before starting, and never add fuel when it is running
  • Never leave it unattended when it is running

According to the CDC the public should listen to weather forecasts regularly. To stay up to date, download the KWQC weather app.

