Safety tips for expected wintry weather in QCA

Quad Cities (KWQC) - December temperatures are expected to hit the Quad Cities, to stay prepared for the wintry weather here are a few tips.

Winter storms can bring cold temperatures, power failures, loss of communication services, and icy roads, so its good to keep an emergency car kit handy.

In it, include a portable charger, extra batteries, items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets.

To scrap off any show keep a windshield scraper or shovel.

A battery-powered radio with extra batteries, and flashlight with extra batteries in case your in a dark area.

Water and snack food is also a essential to keep.

A few more things to make sure of is to have the radiator system serviced or check the antifreeze level yourself with an antifreeze tester.

Replace windshield-wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture.

Now some Quad Citians may also need to shovel snow, so here are a few more tips to shovel safely.

It may be seen as a harmless household chore but according to the National Safety Council, nationwide, snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries a year.

Do not shovel after eating or while smoking

Take it slow and stretch out before you begin

Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it’s lighter

Push the snow rather than lifting it

If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel

Lift with your legs, not your back

Do not work to the point of exhaustion

Now in terms of snow blowers the NSC recommends:

If the blower jams, turn it off

Keep your hands away from the moving parts

Be aware of the carbon monoxide risk of running a snow blower in an enclosed space

Add fuel outdoors, before starting, and never add fuel when it is running

Never leave it unattended when it is running

According to the CDC the public should listen to weather forecasts regularly. To stay up to date, download the KWQC weather app.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.