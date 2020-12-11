Suspect in multi-city chase that ended in Moline makes first court appearance on Scott County charges

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Milan man was extradited Thursday to Scott County to face charges in connection with an armed robbery in Bettendorf and a police chase that ended in Moline in September.

Online Scott County Jail records show Zachary Anthony Sisul, 25, was booked just before 3 p.m. on charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, second-degree theft, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, and speeding.

The most serious charge, first-degree robbery, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Bond was set Friday at $50,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 18.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bettendorf Police Department:

At 1:47 p.m. Sept. 15, Sisul and co-defendant Naytion Owens approached a man in the parking lot of the QC Mart, 2620 Central Ave., and struck him on the back of the head with the butt of a handgun.

Once the man was on the ground, Sisul and Owens struck him and demanded his truck keys. The man told them the keys were in his truck.

Sisul and Owens took $160 in cash from the man’s shorts pocket before Sisul got into the driver’s seat of the truck. Owens stayed with the man and told him to “Stay down! Don’t move! I swear I’ll do it!”

Sisul started the truck, and Owens got into the passenger seat, and the two left the area.

Officers responding to the call located the man’s stolen truck on Grant Street about to get onto the Interstate 74 Bridge to go into Illinois.

Officers tried to stop the truck, but it continued to drive onto the bridge and into Illinois.

After a chase in Moline, the truck crashed, and Sisul and Owens ran but were quickly arrested.

Sisul admitted his involvement in the incident but claimed he was only involved because he feared Owens would physically harm him if he did not help him.

He admitted to conspiring with Owens and two others to commit the robbery and said Owens had a black semi-automatic handgun, which he used to strike the man on the head.

When he was arrested, Sisul had a pistol holster on him.

Sisul and Owens were both seen on QC Mart security video just before the robbery took place, according to the affidavit.

Sisul was charged with aggravated fleeing, a Class 4 felony, and resisting, a Class A misdemeanor, in Rock Island County in connection with the incident.

Rock Island County online court records show Sisul waived extradition and agreed to return to Scott County.

Owens, 22, of Rock Island, also faces first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, conspiracy, and assault while displaying a weapon charges in Scott County. It does not appear that he has appeared on the charges as of Friday.

In Rock Island County, Owens is being held on charges of delivery of methamphetamine and resisting. Court records show he has a status hearing on Jan. 28.

