Suspect in Rock Island murder case apprehended

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -

A man at the center of a first-degree murder case in Rock Island has been found and arrested.

Thadeus Sincere Gray, 19, was found in a motel in Phoenix, AZ, after being tracked by a Federal Fugitive Task Force led by the U.S. Marshal Service. A warrant was served for Gray’s arrest on December 7th after it’s alleged that Gray was responsible for the recent death of 27-year-old Imanuel Nduwayezu on December 1st. Federal agents also located 17-year-old Midanney Shandi Mae Bernauer, who they say was in good health and is now in the care of local authorities.

The announcement of Gray’s arrest was broken on TV6 News by Det. Jim Leach, who said Marshals were able to locate Gray due to help from a Crime Stoppers tip.

Gray has been charged with first-degree murder by the Rock Island Police Department and is awaiting extradition.

Anyone with information related to this homicide case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

