Three additional deaths reported in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Friday announced three additional deaths and 95 new cases of COVID-19.

The county’s death toll is now at 195.

The new deaths: a woman in her 80′s who was in the hospital, a man in his 90′s and a man in his 80′s, both who were in long-term care facilities.

“We offer our condolences to their families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The new cases, listed below, now bring the county’s total to 9,617 cases.

Officials announced there are currently 70 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 90s

6 women in their 80s

7 women in their 70s

5 women in their 60s

6 women in their 50s

7 women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

8 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

2 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

1 man in his 90s

3 men in their 80s

2 men in their 70s

1 man in his 60s

2 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

10 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

2 boys in their teens

3 boys younger than 13

1 boy infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.