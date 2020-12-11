Advertisement

TV6 Investigates: COVID-19 in Iowa jails and prisons

By Darby Sparks
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A huge issue during this pandemic has been the higher rate of infection seen at residential facilities where social distancing just isn’t possible.

Jails and prisons provide the perfect environment for a virus to spread with overcrowding and constant traffic, coming in and out of a confined space.

Bryce Schmidt, the administrator for Scott County Jail says that an outbreak isn’t a matter of if, but when, stating “every day and every week that goes by is kind of a blessing because you know that you’re one day away from having an outbreak.”

Schmidt considers himself lucky for the low number of cases the facility has seen, so far only experiencing a handful of cases in inmates and about a dozen in staff since the beginning of the pandemic.

A number far beneath other jails and prisons in Iowa and Illinois, some of which have seen half or more of their inmate population infected at one time.

One theory over why infection rates continue to skyrocket in our correctional institutions relates to their transferring of inmates.

Danny Homan, Iowa’s chapter president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal of Employees, said in a November conference on COVID and Prison that inmates are not being quarantined for a consistent amount of time at each prison. “Many times those inmates end up at the receiving institution and test positive,” said Homan, which makes the rest of the population vulnerable to infection,

He argued that all facilities need a mandatory four week shut down to stop the spread within prison walls.

Homan’s solution, however, only answers for one cause of the spread. Another major concern is the staff that come and go each day. “We do worry not so much about inmates spreading it to other inmates,” said Schmidt.

In the case of Scott County Jail, the only way to prevent an outbreak is by taking every precaution seriously, which includes transferring inmates to provide more room for social distancing.

A practice which Schmidt admits could subject an inmate to infection if the other facility he or she has been transferred to has an outbreak.

“Our goal would be to cut it off before they would get into our general population,” said Schmidt.

There is no black and white solution to stopping the spread of COVID in correctional institutions but there is a better way of preventing it. During the conference, Homan and state representatives spoke on the issue of complaints that have come in from corrections officers around Iowa about proper safety protocols not being used or abided by.

The only way to fight the spread at this point in time is through consistent compliance with CDC protocols.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Becoming windy Saturday afternoon.
Winter storm takes aim just NW of the QC Friday into Saturday
Temple Emanuel in Davenport had a biblical citation spray-painted on the entrance, something...
Davenport synagogue vandalized on Hanukkah
A Des Moines man has been sentenced to prison for production of child pornography. Officials on...
Iowa man sentenced on production of child pornography charges
U.S. Marshals apprehended Thadeus Gray in Phoenix, AZ. He was wanted by Rock Island Police over...
Suspect in Rock Island murder case apprehended
Davenport schools announce return to hybrid schedule

Latest News

Officials with the Muscatine Fire Department have been working on assembling over 40 new...
Muscatine fire department receives new self-contained breathing apparatus air packs
The Canadian Pacific holiday train makes a stop in 2017 (Photo provided by Canadian Pacific)
Canadian Pacific cancels 2020 Holiday Train; will host virtual concert
TV6 investigates Darby Sparks looks into the COVID-19 problems in Iowa prisons and jails as...
TV6 Investigates: COVID-19 in Iowa jails and prisons
Since Monday, health officials in Illinois have announced over 45,000 new cases of COVID-19.
Illinois reports 45k+ new cases this week, death toll surpasses 14k