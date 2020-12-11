Advertisement

Whiteside County health officials announced new COVID cases; 100 recoveries

Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 and 100 recoveries. There has now been 4,269 confirmed cases in the county.(Whiteside, KWQC)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) -

Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 and 100 recoveries. They also announced one death in the county in the last day, a person in their 80s. There has now been 4,269 confirmed cases in the county.

The death toll in the county remains at 103.

New cases:

  • Six people under the age of 20
  • Two people in their 20′s
  • Eleven people in their 30′s
  • Four people in their 40′s
  • Six people in their 50′s
  • Three people in their 60′s
  • One person in their 70′s
  • Four people 80 or older

County residents can visit this link to see more on the county’s COVID-19 response.

