Whiteside County health officials announced new COVID cases; 100 recoveries
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) -
Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 and 100 recoveries. They also announced one death in the county in the last day, a person in their 80s. There has now been 4,269 confirmed cases in the county.
The death toll in the county remains at 103.
New cases:
- Six people under the age of 20
- Two people in their 20′s
- Eleven people in their 30′s
- Four people in their 40′s
- Six people in their 50′s
- Three people in their 60′s
- One person in their 70′s
- Four people 80 or older
County residents can visit this link to see more on the county’s COVID-19 response.
