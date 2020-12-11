Whiteside County health officials announced new COVID cases; 100 recoveries

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) -

Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 and 100 recoveries. They also announced one death in the county in the last day, a person in their 80s. There has now been 4,269 confirmed cases in the county.

The death toll in the county remains at 103.

New cases:

Six people under the age of 20

Two people in their 20′s

Eleven people in their 30′s

Four people in their 40′s

Six people in their 50′s

Three people in their 60′s

One person in their 70′s

Four people 80 or older

County residents can visit this link to see more on the county’s COVID-19 response.

