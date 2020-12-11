Advertisement

Widespread rain today changing to a wintry mix tonight

Accumulating snow will be likely on Saturday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Rain will overspread the area this morning before changing over to snow late tonight and Saturday morning. The heavy snow axis looks to set up NW of the QC and with the warm ground snowfall amounts around here will generally be around an inch on grassy surfaces. Rain will encompass the entire area by early afternoon and areas NW of the QC will see a wintry mix by evening. The QC will see a wintry mix by midnight and change over to snow around sunrise on Saturday. As this system exits the region strong north winds will develop. Due to the heavy wet nature of the snow blowing and drifting doesn’t appear to be an issue. Areas from Iowa City to Dubque will pick up 2″-4″ while areas closer to the QC pick up around an inch. Areas SE of the QC will see less than an inch or nothing at all. Temps will be back to normal next week with highs mainly in the mid to low 30s.

TODAY: Rain. High: 40º. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix. Low: 32°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow and breezy. High: 37º.

