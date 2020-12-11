Advertisement

Widespread rain today changing to a wintry mix tonight

Accumulating snow will be likely on Saturday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Rain will last through much of the day across the QCA. Later this evening is when there will be a transition to a wintry mix and eventually snow to the northwest. At 6 PM begins a Winter Weather Advisory for Johnson, Jones, Dubuque, Jo Daviess and Jackson counties until 6 PM Saturday for the potential to see snow amounts reach 2 to 5 inches. Near the Quad Cities snowfall amounts will near an inch. Farther to the south and east of the QC many will only see a dusting at most, but rainfall amounts could near 0.75″ to 1 inch. Snow showers will be scattered through the afternoon Saturday as they slowly dry out. More sunshine will be on the way Sunday. Temperatures by the end of the weekend will be back to feeling like December with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix. Low: 32°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow, breezy. High: 37º. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Clearing skies. 25º. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

