Women United hoping to raise money to help area students in school

(KWQC) - Women United, a donor network of United Way Quad Cities, is hoping to raise money to help local students get on track in school with an online auction event, Holiday Bids to Give, which began Friday morning.

Officials say it features over 170 items valued at more than $50,000, which are all donated by sponsors, community leaders and volunteers. The auction is open through 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

“COVID-19 has had a dire impact on education,” United Way Vice President of Development Gwen Tombergs said in a release. “Too many Quad-Cities students are struggling to regain momentum they lost during the spring, summer and now, the uncertain school year ahead. Together, through the work of our passionate and determined Women United donor network, as well as our generous sponsors and community partners, the Quad Cities is showing that we can invest our resources in the best possible way — to help our kids.”

You can read more from the release below.

All money raised through Holiday Bids to Give will support United Way-led initiatives such as Born Learning, Read to Lead and the new QC Tutor Connection — efforts that promote longterm academic success in K-12 and address key milestones that increase the likelihood a student will graduate high school — like kindergarten readiness and third-grade reading.

Virtual Holiday Shopping Experience

The online auction is packed with popular, personal gift products as well as local and regional experiences for last-minute holiday shopping or treating yourself. Included in the inventory of over 170 options is $8,000 of quality merchandise donated by Dillard’s, one of the event sponsors. Auction items range from a Louis Vuitton purse to pet sitting to a one-night stay in Le Claire, and everything in between.

“There is something for everyone,” Tombergs said. “If you’ve put off holiday shopping, you’ll find gift ideas for all interests and to fit every budget. Purchases will be available for socially distanced and safe pick-up starting Dec. 19 at Dillard’s NorthPark, so you don’t have to worry about the item getting lost or arriving late. Plus, don’t miss the opportunity to complete your holiday shopping at Dillard’s on Dec. 19 and 20 — 10 percent of the money from your in-store purchase will go directly to help kids get on track in school.”

Tune in for Wednesday’s Show

To top off the auction, people are invited to tune in Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. for a 20- minute virtual Holiday Bids to Give show to get a closer look at auction items and have some laughs. A link to the event will be sent when you register for the auction at holidaybidstogive.com

During the show, emcee and Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn along with his “sidekick,” Scott Naumann of Point Builders, will guide viewers on a hilarious journey with a few surprises, featuring event sponsors Maurissa Korth, Dillard’s manager; Todd Hopkins, Smart Lexus of Quad Cities general manager; and Mo Hyder, Rhythm City Casino’s general manager.

Learn more and register for the auction at holidaybidstogive.com. For more information, contact Gwen Tombergs at gwen@unitedwayqc.org or 563-343-2058.

Support and some auction items for Holiday Bids to Give are provided by event sponsors Dillard’s, dphilms, Smart Lexus of Quad Cities and The Spa at Rhythm City Casino Resort. In addition to their support, event sponsors are offering gifts and discounts, as well as donating portions of sales to support Women United and United Way’s efforts to help local students. To learn more, visit www.unitedwayqc.org/womenunited.

